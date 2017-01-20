Big day ahead for Thompson at B.C. Scotties

Karla Thompson has a big day ahead of her at the 2017 Scotties B.C. Curling Championship.

Thompson is 2-3 at the championship, after defeating Chilliwack’s Wark rink 8-4 on Thursday night. She will play twice on Friday — in the morning against the undefeated Mallett rink and in the afternoon against the 1-4 Pewarchuk foursome — likely needing to win both contests to advance to the playoff rounds.

Thompson, who plays with Coquitlam third Kristen Recksiedler, Kamloops second Erin Pincott and Port Moody lead Trysta Vandale, is the defending B.C. champion.