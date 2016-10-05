Big Pharma cannot profit from healthy people 

The Canadian government is proposing to change the natural health products (NPH) regulations to regulate many NHP using the same rules as drugs, NHP are different in nature from drugs and must be treated differently.

Our pre-market approval system respects traditional values from many different cultures and allows Canadians freedom of choice and access to these important products. Changing the NHP regulations is trying to fix a system that is not broken.

This proposed legislation reeks of crony capitalism big time and health-food stores estimate they will lose half of their products. Here’s a rhetorical question: Who will profit from their loss?

My health depends on the vitamin, mineral and herbal supplements available to me. Removing them from health-food stores would be an atrocious crime.

For those of you who care about your health, please go online to http://www.pushpolitics.ca/clients/chfa/index.html.

There is a form letter on this site, addressed to your member of Parliament, that protests this usurpation of your rights to freedom of choice and lets your view be known to the minister of health.

Richard Lodmell

Kamloops