Big sewer-pipe project may get financial help from Ottawa

The City of Kamloops will spend about $330,000 to fast-track another section of sewer pipe replacement on Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst, in hopes of snagging federal infrastructure grant money for the project.

Council voted Tuesday to award a contract worth up to $330,000 to McElhanney Consulting Ltd. to design an upgraded line between Ridgeview Terrace and 12th Street. Replacement of another section of pipe near Kamloops Airport is already in the works.

A third section of pipe bridging the two projects will also need to be upgraded, but public works director Jen Fretz said that will come last as it is in the best condition of the three phases.

The city has applied for federal grant money to complete the work, which it estimates could cost $10 million. If it receives funds from Ottawa, the city must complete the project by March of 2018.