Bill aims to tackle fentanyl abuse

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod is promoting a private member’s bill from a Conservative colleague intended to combat abuse of fentanyl and other prescription drugs.

Conservative MP Kevin Sorenson introduced a bill in the House of Commons to amend the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The intent of the bill is to restrict access to prescription formulations that can easily be turned into street drugs.

“These are drugs that are legal, but get diverted to the black market,” McLeod said.

Prescription drugs can be turned into street drugs by crushing substances and making them injectable, for example.

McLeod said pharmaceutical manufacturers should be required to make formations that can’t be easily converted to street drugs.

McLeod said she was working on legislation when she was parliamentary secretary to the minister of health, prior to last year’s election.

Those efforts have been channeled into the private member’s bill.

Bob Hughes, executive director of ASK Wellness in Kamloops, said there’s no simple solution to the scourge of opiate deaths, but added enforcement and prevention — including the Conservative bill — are part of the solution along with education and harm reduction.

Hughes also believes legislation should be put in place to restrict access to pill presses.

“Unless you’re qualified and have certification, no one should have access to a pill press,” he said.

There have been 264 fentanyl-detected illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. between January and July this year, according to the B.C. Coroners Service.

That is a 222 per cent increase over the 88 who died in the same time period in 2015.

Numbers in the Interior are staggering.

Two fentanyl-detected deaths were reported by Interior Health in 2012, three in 2013, nine in 2014 and 22 in 2015.

Forty-two had been reported through July of this year.

In April, British Columbia became the first province in Canada to declare a public health emergency after a dramatic increase in the number of overdose deaths from illicit drugs such as fentanyl.

Recreational drug users may cut or manipulate a fentanyl patch or smoke a gel form of the drug.

Fentanyl can be deadly because people often don’t know it’s been cut into drugs such as fake oxycodone, cocaine, heroin or other pills and powders, nor do they know how much fentanyl has been added.

Fentanyl is cheap to manufacture and is often brought into Canada and the United States from China, while Mexico is also a source of the drug in the U.S.