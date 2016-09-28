Home Sports Blazers Bill’s a Blazer booster SportsBlazersHockey Bill’s a Blazer booster By Kamloops This Week - September 28, 2016 3 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Bill Pelech visited the Blazers Store in Sandman Centre just before the puck dropped on last weekend’s home opener against Kelowna, which the Blazers won 9-2. The Blue and Orange then dropped a 5-1 decision in the Okanagan the next night. Kamloops is on a lengthy road trip and will return to Sandman Centre on Oct. 12 to face the Spokane Chiefs. Game time is 7 p.m. Allen Douglas/KTW