Bill's a Blazer booster

Bill Pelech visited the Blazers Store in Sandman Centre just before the puck dropped on last weekend’s home opener against Kelowna, which the Blazers won 9-2. The Blue and Orange then dropped a 5-1 decision in the Okanagan the next night. Kamloops is on a lengthy road trip and will return to Sandman Centre on Oct. 12 to face the Spokane Chiefs. Game time is 7 p.m. Allen Douglas/KTW

