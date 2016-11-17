Binge puts man behind bars after getting ‘one last chance’ from judge

A Kamloops man who was busted by police wearing a blond wig and a ball cap after blowing off his probation has been handed a four-month jail sentence.

In addition, Jimmy Rossetti will now likely be re-sentenced for a crime spree in January, for which he originally received from a judge a “one last chance” sentence of three years’ probation.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court Thursday to one count of breach.

On Aug. 26, he was handed the probation sentence for a string of crimes, including assault, break and enter, driving while disqualified and possession of stolen property.

Court heard Rossetti pepper-sprayed a Kamloops homeowner after being caught breaking into a garage.

He was later stopped by police behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

He was in custody between January and his August sentencing.

Rossetti’s probation sentence in August included the condition he report to a treatment centre near Prince George to deal with his heroin addiction.

In court Thursday, defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Rossetti instead went on a drug binge with old friends.

In the weeks that followed, court heard, Rossetti twice overdosed and was revived with naloxone.

Tate speculated Rossetti had used heroin laced with fentanyl.

“Mr. Rossetti’s intentions were sincere,” he said. “Unfortunately, his addiction was larger than those intentions.”

Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said Rossetti was arrested on Sept. 21. Police found him at a known drug house.

“Mr. Rossetti was wearing a blond wig under a hat and gave a false name to police,” she said. “He was eventually arrested on that day and has been in custody since.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Robert Hamilton handed Rossetti a four-month jail sentence.

Rossetti is slated to appear in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 21, to set a date for the Crown’s application to have him re-sentenced.