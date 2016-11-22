Black ice leads to crash in east Kamloops

Black ice is believed to have contributed to an accident on Tuesday morning that totalled a pickup truck in Kamloops.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Doug Aird said the driver and lone occupant of a GMC pickup truck was travelling westbound on East Shuswap Road, about three kilometres east of the Lafarge Bridge, at 6:40 a.m. when he came across some black ice as he rounded a corner.

Aird said the truck went into a four-wheel sideways skid, crossing the road and rolling once. It struck several trees and came to rest on its wheels.

Paramedics took the Kamloops man to Royal Inland Hospital. He suffered head and chest injuries, but was reported to be in good condition.

“Police are reminding the public that colder conditions are bringing frost out on many roads even without snow cover,” Aird said. “Ensure you have proper tires with sufficient tread and drive to the road conditions, including being prepared for changing conditions.”