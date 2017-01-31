Blame Ottawa for disappearing road lines

Editor:

Re: J.M. Birk’s letter of Jan. 31 regarding road markings (‘Road lines vanish amid another winter’):

I spoke to Transportation Minister Todd Stone about this a couple of years ago and he said the federal government has mandated road line paint must be water-based and can no longer have volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The minister also noted the new paint wears out a lot quicker than the old paint did. The new paint (sans VOCs), like much of the house paint used today, has been stripped of many of the chemicals that made the paint robust and resistant to wear.

The provincial government has no control over this. The the federal government is where the blame lies.

What Canadians do have control over is whether they continually drive on the lines and wear them out.

I have noticed many drivers tend to ride on the painted lines, which is the reason that they wear out in the first place.

Ken Wells

Kamloops