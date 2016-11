The under-18 Kamloops Blaze girls posted one win, two ties and one loss at the Astroturf Collegiate Showcase tournament in Seattle on the weekend.

Kamloops earned a 1-0 victory over Washington Premier FC, played to a nil-nil draw against the Rainier Valley Slammers, fell 1-0 to Rainier Soccer Alliance and tied 1-1 with Upper Island Riptide of Nanaimo.

Lauren Walkley and Avery Gilbert had goals for the Blaze.