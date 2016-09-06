Blazers add goaltender in trade

The Kamloops Blazers added depth in the crease today.

General manager Stu MacGregor acquired 18-year-old goaltender Carter Phair from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Blazers’ No. 1 goalie, Connor Ingram, is expected to be at training camp with the Tampa Bay Lightning when the WHL campaign begins and would likely miss 12 or 13 games in December and January if he plays for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto and Montreal.

Phair, 6-foot-4 and 181 pounds, is from Carnduff, Sask., and was a 10th-round pick of the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2013.

He played last season with the Weyburn Red Wings of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, posting a .925 save percentage, two shutouts and an 8-4-1-0 record in 19 games.

Dylan Ferguson, who turns 18 on Sept. 20, is Kamloops’ incumbent backup goaltender.

“Carter will have an opportunity to compete for a position with our hockey club,” MacGregor said.

The Blazers signed 16-year-old goaltender Max Palaga of Kamloops to a standard WHL player agreement last week.