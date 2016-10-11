Blazers announce promotions schedule

The first half of the promotions schedule for the 2016-2017 WHL has been released by the Kamloops Blazers.

Winning Wednesdays will become Winning Weekdays in the new season. If the Blazers win a weekday game, show your ticket from that game at the box office and qualify for a $10 ticket to the next weekday home game.

The annual Safeway Breast Cancer Night will be Oct. 21. Kamloops Minor Hockey Night and Autism Awareness Night will be on Oct. 22.

The first half schedule also includes Military Appreciation Night — with special themed jerseys — on Nov. 2, First Nations Night on Nov. 16, Food Bank Night on Nov. 25 and Teddy Bear Night on Dec. 3.