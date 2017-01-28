Blazers beat Rockets in Kelowna

Rudolfs Balcers’ second goal of the game on the power play sent the Kamloops Blazers to a 3-2 victory over the hometown Rockets in a key B.C. Division matchup at Prospera Place on Friday night.

The Rockets, who lead the Western Hockey League in penalty minutes (798), gave the Blazers nine power play opportunities, the last of which produced the decisive goal from Balcers at 12:23 of the third period.

Five of Kelowna’s infractions were of the unforced variety—three for delay of game and a pair of too-many-men on the ice penalties.

The win was the Blazers’ fifth over the Rockets in eight meetings this season and moved Kamloops (30-17-1-2) five points ahead of Kelowna (27-18-4-0) for second spot in the B.C. Division.

Lane Bauer also scored for Kamloops, his 27th of he season, just 1:26 into the first period.

Lucas Johansen and Calvin Thurkauf scored for the Rockets, while Nick Merkley had a pair of assists.

Connor Ingram made 30 saves in the Blazers’ net, while Michael Herringer stopped 20 shots for Kelowna, including one on a clear-cut breakaway by Deven Sideroff in the third period.

The Blazers held a 1-0 lead after the first period, despite being outshot 13-5 in the period. The teams were tied 2-2 entering the final period.

The Blazers finished 1-for-9 on the power play and were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Kamloops continues its road trip in Everett on Sunday night.