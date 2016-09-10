Blazers blanked in Kelowna

The Kamloops Blazers recorded their second pre-season loss on Friday night, falling 1-0 to the Kelowna Rockets in the Little Apple.

The Blazers are 1-2-0-0 through three exhibition games, while the Rockets are 2-1-0-0.

Dillon Dube scored the game-winning goal, with Tanner Wishnowski and former Blazer Jake Kryski drawing the assists in front of a crowd of 2,765 fans.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 39 of 40 Rocket shots, surrendering the lone goal of the contest to start the third period. Michael Herringer made 23 saves to record the shutout for Kelowna.

The Rockets and the Blazers will be in action again on Saturday night, at Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. contest.