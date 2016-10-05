Blazers blow three-goal lead in loss to Rebels

After bursting out to a three-goal lead on the Red Deer Rebels, the Kamloops Blazers surrendered five straight goals and lost 5-4 on Wednesday.

Deven Sideroff scored twice and Matt Revel added a single to give Kamloops a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Rebels’ netminder Trevor Martin was pulled and Riley Lamb took over to start the second.

Austin Pratt tallied two goals in 40 seconds and Akash Bains beat Kamloops goaltender Connor Ingram to make it 3-3 heading into the second intermission.

The Blazers were on the power play early in the third period when Brandon Hagel of the Rebels notched a short-handed marker.

Josh Mahura made it 5-3 for the Rebels at 14:01.

With Ingram pulled, Rudolfs Balcers scored at 18:38 to cut the deficit to one, but the Blazers couldn’t find the equalizer.

Lamb stopped 32 shots in the victory, while Ingram stopped 34 shots in a losing effort.

Revel had a Gordie Howe hat trick, with a goal, an assist and a fight.

Kamloops (2-4) will continue its three-game Central Division road trip on Friday in Calgary against the Hitmen.