Blazers bounce back with victory in Victoria

The Kamloops Blazers had goals from five players in a 5-2 victory over the hometown Victoria Royals on Saturday.

Quinn Benjafield, Nick Chyzowski, Deven Sideroff, Matt Revel and Jermaine Loewen scored for the Blazers, who moved to 2-2 on the season.

Collin Shirley had three assists for the visitors.

Tyler Soy and Blake Bargar tallied for Victoria (2-2), which downed Kamloops 1-0 on Friday at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

Connor Ingram stopped 21 shots and posted the win between the pipes for the Blazers, while Griffen Outhouse made 24 saves in a losing effort for the Royals.

Neither team clicked on the power play on Saturday, the Blazers finishing 0-for-2 and the Royals 0-for-6.

Kamloops will play its third game in three nights against the Giants in Langley on Sunday.