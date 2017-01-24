Blazers’ comeback falls short in Portland

Late heroics were not to be.

The hometown Portland Winterhawks quelled the Kamloops Blazers’ comeback attempt in a 6-4 victory on Tuesday night.

Kamloops scored four unanswered goals, after conceding five in a row, to come within one of the Winterhawks at 13:16 of the third period.

But Cody Glass scored his second goal of the game on the power play at 17:41 to seal victory for Portland.

Also scoring for the home team were Skyler McKenzie, Evan Weinger and Ryan Hughes.

Shane Farkas made 39 saves between the pipes for Portland.

Connor Ingram started in net for Kamloops, but allowed four goals on 13 shots and was replaced by Dylan Ferguson 9:41 into the first period.

Ferguson played well in relief, stopping 27 shots.

Luc Smith, Garrett Pilon and Rudolfs Balcers (2) scored for the Blazers, who will be in Kelowna on Friday to play the Rockets.

The Prince George Cougars are atop the B.C. Division, 10 points ahead of the Blazers (29-17-1-2) and 13 points clear of the Rockets.