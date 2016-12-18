Blazers crush Ice to finish successful road trip

What a way to finish a road trip.

Jermaine Loewen and Quinn Benjafield each had two goals and an assist for the Kamloops Blazers in an 8-1 shellacking of the Kootenay Ice in Cranbrook on Saturday.

Kamloops compiled four wins, one loss and one overtime loss on its six-game tour of the Central Division.

The Blazers will not play again until Dec. 27, when they travel to Kelowna to play the Rockets.

The visitors were without key cogs on Saturday in goaltender Connor Ingram, forward Rudolfs Balcers and defenceman Ondrej Vala, each of whom are away their respective national teams ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Matt Revel was also out of the lineup, as he returned home after suffering an upper-body injury in the first game of the road trip in Edmonton Dec. 10.

There were only 1,731 fans at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook watching their team suffer an embarrassing loss.

Ryley Appelt made his WHL debut and scored for the Blazers, who also had goals from Deven Sideroff, Garrett Pilon and Dawson Davidson.

Dylan Ferguson continued his strong play between the pipes for Kamloops, making 19 saves in victory. He was in net throughout the six-game road swing.

Jakob Walter allowed five goals on 18 shots between the pipes for the Ice. Payton Lee made 13 saves on 16 shots.