Blazers’ defencemen light lamp in drubbing of Chiefs

Don Hay issued a challenge to his defencemen earlier this week.

The Kamloops Blazers’ head coach dared the rearguards to combine for 40 goals this season.

They answered by scoring five of the Blazers’ six goals in a 6-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday at Sandman Centre, Kamloops’ first home game since opening day of the WHL season.

“It’s kind of funny,” Hay told reporters after the game. “We didn’t think they’d respond like that.

“You saw them up in the attack. Guys really jumped up and played well. And it was great to see guys score their first goals of the year.”

Ondrej Vala, an 18-year-old blue liner from the Czech Republic, and Moosomin, Sask., product Dawson Davidson, 18, each had a pair of goals, their first markers of the season.

Nolan Kneen, a 17-year-old D-man from Duncan, notched his first goal of the campaign.

Collin Shirley added a single and Quinn Benjafield finished with three assists.

Spokane forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan opened the scoring on the power play early in the first period, but the Chiefs sputtered from there and Kamloops made them pay.

Dawson Weatherill allowed five goals on 18 shots between the pipes for the Chiefs (2-4) before he was yanked and replaced by Jayden Sittler midway through the second, after the Blazers’ fifth goal.

Sittler played admirably in relief, stopping 16 of the 17 shots that came his way, stealing goals from Kamloops forwards Garrett Pilon and Deven Sideroff with a pair of glove saves.

In the Blazers’ net, Connor Ingram was his usual rock-steady self, making 29 saves in front of the announced crowd of 3,623, which included Hockey Canada goaltending consultant Fred Brathwaite.

The Tri-City Americans (4-3) will play host to Kamloops (4-5) on Friday, the Blazers’ only game of the weekend and their last road stop before a five-game homestand that begins next Wednesday against Swift Current.

Vala asked KTW to keep it simple with the questions, noting his English is still a work in progress, but he spoke well enough and didn’t have to say much anyway.

His two blasts from the point did the talking.

“It’s pretty exciting, my first goal of the season, and I’m really happy we won the game because we had a couple losses before,” Vala said.

“After seven games on the road, it’s nice to be back here and to start winning again.”

Blazer bits

— Dallas Valentine, a 20-year-old D-man, is expected to miss at least 30 days with a dislocated elbow, an injury he suffered against the Hitmen in Calgary on the weekend. . . . Kamloops claimed 20-year-old D Shawn Dosanjh off waivers from Prince George on Wednesday. . . . Kam was 2-for-3 on the power play on Wednesday, while Spokane was 1-for-3. . . . In a post-game interview, Hay called Nick Chyzowski and Quinn Benjafield the Blazers’ most-consistent players this season. . . . In two home games this season, the Blazers have combined to scored 15 goals. . . . With eight points each, the Blazers and Victoria Royals are tied for second in the B.C. Division, eight points behind the Prince George Cougars.