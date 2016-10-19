Blazers’ draft pick Rizzo to captain B.C. at Challenge Cup

Massimo Rizzo has been selected to captain Team B.C. at the Western Canada Under-16 Challenge Cup in Calgary.

The 15-year-old forward, picked by the Kamloops Blazers 15th overall in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, is among four Blazers’ prospects who will play at the tournament.

Forwards Connor Zary and Jerzy Orchard and defenceman Quinn Schmiemann will take to the ice with Team Saskatchewan.

The four-team round robin tournament, which begins on Wednesday and wraps up on Sunday, is the first step in the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence.

B.C. and Saskatchewan square off on Thursday.

Rizzo, a top prospect out of Burnaby Winter Club, has not yet signed with the Blazers.