Blazers drop a pair of exhibition tilts (with slideshow)

Two WHL exhibition games ended in losses for the Kamloops Blazers on the weekend.

Jake Kryski, who was traded to the Kelowna Rockets last month, had two goals and two assists in a 6-3 victory over his former team at Sandman Centre on Saturday.

Carter Phair, who joined the Blazers last week, allowed five goals on 28 shots between the pipes for Kamloops. Rudolfs Balcers, Travis Walton and Matt Revel tallied for the home team.

Walton, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, played last season with Yale Midget Prep Academy, racking up 17 goals and 26 points in 23 games.

He was listed by the Blazers two years ago, but was expected to play in the junior A B.C. Hockey League this season and had not decided to come to Kamloops until Thursday.

Walton, a left-hand shot, joins right-hand shots Scott Mahovlich and Erik Miller in the group of 17-year-old Blazer forwards.

Hometown Kelowna blanked Kamloops 1-0 on Friday, despite a 39-save performance from 18-year-old Blazers’ netminder Dylan Ferguson, who will likely play a big role backing up No. 1 goalie Connor Ingram this season.

Dillon Dube scored the winning goal in the third period and Kelowna backstop Michael Herringer posted the shutout.

Kamloops reassigned three 16-year-old players on the weekend — defenceman Devan Harrison and forwards Ryley Appelt and Carson Denomie.

The Blazers finish their pre-season slate against the Cougars in Prince George on Friday.