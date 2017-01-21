Blazers earn shootout victory over Winterhawks

Lane Bauer’s shootout goal lifted the Kamloops Blazers to a 4-3 victory over the Portland Winterhawks at Sandman Centre on Friday.

The 20-year-old forward from Anchorage, Alaska, the Blazers’ fourth shooter, was the only player to score in the shootout.

Connor Ingram made 33 saves in the victory, while Cole Kehler, formerly of the Blazers, stopped 30 shots for the Winterhawks in a losing effort.

Nic Holowko, Rudolfs Balcers and Garrett Pilon notched goals for the home team, which was 0-for-5 on the power play.

Keoni Texeira, Joachim Blickfeld and Colton Veloso lit the lamp for the Winterhawks, who converted one of five power-play opportunities.

Kamloops (28-16-1-2) is second in the B.C. Division standings, nine points back of the Prince George Cougars, who visit Sandman Centre tonight (Jan. 21).

Game time is 7 p.m.

The Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals are tied for third in the B.C. Division, three points behind the Blazers.