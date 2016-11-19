Blazers earn weekend sweep of U.S. opponents

The Blazers are bringing a three-game winning streak back to Kamloops.

Six different players lit the lamp for Kamloops in a 6-4 victory over the hometown Spokane Chiefs on Saturday, a night after the Blazers posted a 6-5 win over the Tr-City Americans in Kennewick, Wash.

Ethan Mcindoe and Hayden Ostir gave the Chiefs a 2-0 lead over the Blazers inside the first five minutes of the first period on Saturday, but the Blazers rattled off five straight goals, with Nick Chyzowski, Spencer Bast, Collin Shirley, Joe Gatenby and Garrett Pilon doing the damage.

Keanu Yamamoto scored goals on both sides of the second intermission to make it close, but Rudolfs Balcers netted a highlight-reel marker to restore the Blazers’ two-goal lead.

Connor Ingram made 42 saves between the pipes for Kamloops.

Dawson Weatherill was pulled from the Chiefs’ net after allowing four goals on nine shots. Jayden Sittler took over and stopped 11 of the 13 shots that came his way.

The Chiefs (8-8-4-1) and Blazers (14-10-1-0) will square off again in Kamloops on Wednesday. Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.