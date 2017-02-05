Blazers end long U.S. road trip with eight of 12 possible points

The Kamloops Blazers have finished an arduous stretch of seven games in 12 days, six of those contests being played in the United States — with a trip back to Kelowna for a game slotted in for good measure.

The Blazers finished the stretch of games with three wins, two losses and two overtime losses, collecting eight of a possible 14 points.

Kamloops lost twice to Portland in the Rose City in regulation and dropped both games in Seattle — both in extra time. The Blazers defeated Kelowna, Everett and Spokane.

Kamloops returns home on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to host Kelowna, before heading to Victoria for two games on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Blazers will be a home on Family Day (Monday, Feb. 13) for Jermaine Loewen Bobblehead Day. The first 5,000 fans walking through the doors of Sandman Centre will receive a bobblehead of the popular forward, courtesy of Intact Insurance. Faceoff against Portland is at 2 p.m.

Kamloops remains in second place in the five-team B.C. Division, with 69 points. Kelowna and Victoria are five points back (64 points), but have two games in hand. Prince George sits atop the division with 75 points, while Vancouver is fifth with 39 points.