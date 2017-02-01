Blazers fall in OT in Seattle, get set for Portland tonight

Blazers fall in OT in Seattle, get set for Portland tonight

Connor Ingram made 54 saves, but his Kamloops Blazers fell 4-3 in overtime to the hometown Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday.

Lane Bauer had two goals, including the game-tying marker at 18:23 of the third period, and Deven Sideroff added a single for Kamloops.

Keegan Kolesar had two goals for Seattle, including the game-winner in OT.

Rylan Toth made 22 saves between the pipes for the T-Birds.

The Blazers (31-17-4-0) will be back in action on Wednesday night in Portland against the Winterhawks.

Kamloops is second in the B.C. Division, nine points behind Prince George and four head of Victoria.

