Blazers fall in OT in Seattle, get set for Portland tonight

Connor Ingram made 54 saves, but his Kamloops Blazers fell 4-3 in overtime to the hometown Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday.

Lane Bauer had two goals, including the game-tying marker at 18:23 of the third period, and Deven Sideroff added a single for Kamloops.

Keegan Kolesar had two goals for Seattle, including the game-winner in OT.

Rylan Toth made 22 saves between the pipes for the T-Birds.

The Blazers (31-17-4-0) will be back in action on Wednesday night in Portland against the Winterhawks.

Kamloops is second in the B.C. Division, nine points behind Prince George and four head of Victoria.