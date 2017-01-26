Blazers form advisory board

The Kamloops Blazers have formed an advisory board.

Comprised of individuals who share a common passion for hockey and the Kamloops Blazers, the board will play a major role in the development of the club in the community, said Blazers’ president Don Moores in a press release.

Board members include chairman Norm Daley, managing partner at Daley and Company; Garth Buchko, vice-president and general manager of NL Broadcasting; Monica Dickinson, director of industry relations and communications for Tourism Kamloops; Steve Earl, general manager of Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott; Rob James, owner and president of RJames Western Star Freightliner; Yves Lacasse, external affairs manager of KGHM-Ajax; Jim Lightbody, president and CE0 of B.C. Lottery Corp.; Byron McCorkell, director of parks, recreation and culture for the City of Kamloops; and Rob Zimmer, owner and president of Zimmer AutoGroup.

The idea to create an advisory board came from the success of the ownership advisory board the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League formed, according to the press release.

“The advice and guidance the Stars have received from business leaders in Dallas has been immeasurable,” said Tom Gaglardi, owner of the Stars and majority owner of the Blazers. “We think we can create a similar model in Kamloops.”