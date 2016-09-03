Blazers get a look at rookies in exhibition loss to Royals

The Kamloops Blazers were able to size up a good portion of their most inexperienced players in a 5-3 loss to the Victoria Royals in exhibition play at Sandman Centre on Friday.

Kamloops dressed 10 veterans and nine rookies in its first pre-season game of the season and head coach Don Hay liked much of what he saw from the young forward group.

Brodi Stuart and Jackson Shepard, both 16, drew special mention from the Blazers’ bench boss in a post-game interview and Hay also commended the work of 16-year-old goaltender Max Palaga, who stopped nine of 10 shots in relief of Dylan Ferguson.

Each goaltender played about 30 minutes, with Ferguson allowing three goals on 16 shots. Palaga, from Kamloops, played last season with the major midget Thompson Blazers and signed this week with Kamloops’ major junior squad.

Dante Hannoun scored a hat-trick for the Royals, with Tyler Soy and Dino Kambeitz adding singles.

Matt Revel had a pair of goals for the Blazers and Matt Campese notched one.

Kamloops pulled Palaga late in the third period in an effort to tie the game, but Revel’s drop pass near the offensive blue line was intercepted and Hannoun scored at the other end to ice the game.

Scott Mahovlich and Ryley Appelt, both rookie forwards, improved each period and were at their best when playing physical. Forward Carson Denomie, 16, also had promising moments.

On defence, Ondrej Vala was likely the most noticeable Blazer. Judging by the mean streak he showed, the Czech import is ready for the regular season to begin.

Kamloops and the Kelowna Rockets will square off in another exhibition tilt at Sandman Centre on Sunday, with puck-drop slated for 5 p.m.