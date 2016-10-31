Blazers to host Military Appreciation Night at Sandman Centre

The Kamloops Blazers will play host to Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday at Sandman Centre, with the Lethbridge Hurricanes coming to town.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Two fighter jets from the 419 Tactical Fighter Squadron, based in Cold Lake, Alta., will do a flyover of Sandman Centre earlier in the day. The Blazers are waiting to hear when the flyover is expected to happen on Wednesday.

There will be 500 veterans, active military and their families in attendance on Wednesday night, thanks to sponsors Inland Glass and Aluminum, Arrow Transportation Systems Inc., Pitts Enterprises and the Kamloops Indian Band.

Kamloops will be wearing military-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off via a blind ballot.

Bidding will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and end at 8 p.m. on Nov. 11. Bids can be made at home games on Wednesday, Friday and on Nov. 11. All proceeds will go to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers will have three military vehicles on the plaza prior to the game.

The pre-game ceremony will include rappellers coming down from the rafters, a moment of silence and a ceremonial faceoff.