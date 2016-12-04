Blazers knock off Giants

Deven Sideroff and Rudolfs Balcers each had a goal and an assist for the Kamloops Blazers in a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants at Sandman Centre on Saturday.

It was Teddy Bear Toss night, so Ondrej Vala’s goal at 10:38 of the first period prompted fans to shower the ice with stuffed animals that will be donated to local charities.

James Malm and Thomas Foster scored for the Giants, who went with Ryan Kubic between the pipes.

Kubic made 28 saves in a losing effort, while Blazers’ backstop Connor Ingram stopped 15 shots in victory.

Quinn Benjafield and Spencer Bast also had goals for the Blazers (16-12-1-0), who will be back in action on Sunday against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Game time is 5 p.m. at Sandman Centre.