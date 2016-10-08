Blazers lose third straight, will finish road swing tonight

Two games on a Central Division road swing have ended in defeat for the Kamloops Blazers, who finish the trip tonight against the Tigers in Medicine Hat.

The Calgary Hitmen scored two power-play goals in the third period to edge Kamloops 2-1 on Friday, two nights after the Blazers (2-5) surrendered a three-goal lead and fell 5-4 to the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday.

Quinn Benjafield opened the scoring to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at 17:57 of the first period at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the only puck that would get past Hitmen goaltender Cody Porter, who made 26 saves in victory.

Kamloops netminder Connor Ingram stopped 34 shots and was named the game’s first star, but Calgary’s power play clicked twice in the third stanza, with Carsen Twarnyski and Matteo Gennaro lighting the lamp.

The Blazers, who were 0-for-4 on the power play on Friday, will be aiming to avoid a fourth-straight loss against Kamloops product Chad Butcher and the Tigers on Saturday.

Butcher is second league scoring with 13 points, two points behind Cody Glass of the Portland Winterhawks. He leads the league with 11 assists.