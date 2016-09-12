Blazers make roster moves

The Kamloops Blazers made four roster moves on the weekend.

Kamloops reassigned three 16-year-old players — defenceman Devan Harrison and forwards Ryley Appelt and Carson Denomie.

Added to the lineup was 17-year-old forward Travis Walton of Abbotsford.

Walton, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, played last season with Yale Midget Prep Academy, racking up 17 goals and 26 points in 23 games.

He was listed by the Blazers two years ago, but was expected to play in the junior A B.C. Hockey League this season and had not decided to come to Kamloops until Thursday.

Walton, a left-hand shot, joins right-hand shots Scott Mahovlich and Erik Miller in the group of 17-year-old Blazer forwards.

There are 31 players on the roster heading into this weekend’s game against the Cougars in Prince George — 17 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goaltenders.