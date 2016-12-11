Blazers open road trip with win, trade for Raider forward

Dylan Fergsuon turned away 36 of 38 shots t help the Kamloops Blazers defeat the hometown Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 Saturday night as the Blazers began a six-game road trip through the WHL’s Central Division to take them into the Christmas break.

Ferguson has claimed the crease for the trip now that starting goalie Connor Ingram is in Quebec at Canada’s World Junior Hockey Championship selection camp.

In Edmonton, the Blazers’ win came during the Oil Kings’ annual Teddy Bear Toss night which attracted a massive crowd of 18,000.

Colin Shirley scored twice for Kamloops, with Erik Miller — who had friends and family at the game from nearby Sherwood Park — adding a third.

Garrett Pilon had three helpers.

Kamloops had 37 shots on goal. The win keeps the Blazers in third place in the B.C. Division with 37 points, two points ahead of Victoria and two points behind Kelowna. Prince George is atop the standings, with 46 points, while Vancouver is at the bottom with 25 points.

Kamloops visits Calgary Sunday at 3 p.m.

TRADE WINDS

On Sunday, the Blazers acquired 19-year-old forward Nic Holowko from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round WHL draft pick in 2018.

Holowko has played 161 career games in the WHL. He has 13 goals and 36 points over two-and-a-half seasons split between Seattle and Prince Albert.

“Nic adds some depth and experience to our forward group,” Kamloops general manager Stu MacGregor said. “He plays a fast game and we are happy to add him to our line up.”

The Burnaby native will join the Blazers in Alberta on Monday and is expected to make his Blazers debut in Red Deer on Tuesday night.

The club’s roster now sits at 25 players (three goaltenders, eight defenceman and 14 forwards).

ON THE MEDICAL FRONT

Matt Revel suffered an upper-body injury in Edmonton and will be unavailable the rest of the road trip.