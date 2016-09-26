Blazers part ways with two vets

Cam Reagan and Matt Campese are no longer with the Kamloops Blazers.

The Blazers traded Reagan, a 19-year-old defenceman, to the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Reagan played 99 games with the Blazers over three seasons, picking up seven assists.

Kamloops released Campese, a 19-year-old forward. He played 79 games with the Blazers over parts of three seasons.

Up front, Campese’s departure is a promising sign for forwards such as Spencer Bast, 19, Scott Mahovlich, 17, and 16-year-olds Jackson Shepard and Brodi Stuart, each of whom are fighting to stay with the club.

On the back end, Reagan’s exodus is a good sign for 16-year-old Luke Zazula, among others.