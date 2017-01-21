Blazers rally to down league-leading Cougars in OT thriller (with slideshow)

City of Kamloops crews might be on the road in Monte Lake on Sunday morning, picking up shards of Sandman Centre roof.

Collin Shirley’s overtime winner brought an explosive roar out of the 3,734 in attendance — and completed the Kamloops Blazers’ 5-4 comeback victory over the WHL-leading Prince George Cougars on Saturday.

“Me and Balcs [Rudolfs Balcers] had a 2-on-1 and I just seen black,” Shirley, the Blazers’ 20-year-old captain, said with a laugh. “I didn’t even see him. Wasn’t passing that one.”

Kamloops D-man Ondrej Vala had pilfered the puck inside his own blue line less than a minute into 3-on-3 overtime and quickly moved it off the wall up to Shirley, who ambled down the right wing, apparently paying no attention to his Latvian teammate on the odd-man rush.

The Saskatoon product shot across the net, post-and-in, past Cougars’ netminder Ty Edmonds, who made 35 saves in a losing effort.

“That was a real big weekend for us, to come away with two wins in two different scenarios,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said.

“We got off to a good start, even though we were down 2-0. We just stuck with it. When you’re playing well and you stick with it, you find a way to win.”

Kamloops knocked off Portland 4-3 in a shootout at Sandman Centre on Friday.

Jesse Gabrielle and Jansen Harkins put the visitors up 2-0 inside the first five minutes of the first period on Saturday.

Lane Bauer, acquired in a deal with Edmonton earlier this month, scored his first goal in a Blazers’ uniform to cut the lead in half at 6:23 of the first frame, but Brendan Guhle restored Prince George’s two-goal cushion 1:03 later.

The scoring parade continued just more than a minute after Guhle’s goal, when Shirley tallied on the power play to cut the deficit to one.

Blazers’ netminder Connor Ingram allowed three goals on five shots to start the game and his shaky first period continued when Guhle beat him from the top of the circle at 13:18.

Both the first and second periods ended with the Cougars leading 4-2. Kamloops outplayed the visitors in the second stanza, but was not rewarded with a goal.

“Everybody was saying let’s just stick with it and we’re going to come out with a win here,” said Blazers’ forward Deven Sideroff, who added some colourful language not fit for print.

Nic Holowko gave the Blazers life at 5:22 of the third period, capitalizing on some hard work by Luc Smith in front of the net.

His goal teed up game-tying heroics from Sideroff.

Hay summoned Ingram to the bench in exchange for an extra attacker with just under a minute to play — at just about the same time Sideroff was kicking into top gear down the right wing.

The Summerland speedster drove to the net and the puck found its way through Edmonds with 52.3 seconds on the clock.

Ingram and the Blazers were saved by a post with 35.9 seconds to play, allowing the game to reach overtime, where Kamloops’ captain ended it.

“Now we go on the road for seven games,” Hay said. “This should give us confidence. We feel we can compete with them.”

The Cougars (33-13-3-0), who walloped the Blazers 7-0 at Sandman Centre on Nov. 12, remain atop the B.C. Division, with Kamloops (29-16-1-2) in second place, three points ahead of Kelowna (27-17-4-0).

“That’s the main part, is just beating that PG team,” Shirley said. “I don’t think it’s scoring the goal. It’s good to get two points to show we’re right there with that team.”

Portland will play host to Kamloops on Jan. 24. The Blazers will drive home before heading to Kelowna to play the Rockets on Jan. 27.

Kamloops will return home again before embarking on a five-game U.S. Division swing that begins in Everett on Jan. 29 and wraps up in Spokane on Feb. 4.

The Blazers will not play at Sandman Centre again until Feb. 8, when the Rockets come to town.