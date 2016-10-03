Blazers reassign two players

The Blazers reassigned 16-year-old forward Brodi Stuart and 17-year-old defenceman Tylor Ludwar to their respective midget teams on Monday.

Stuart played in four pre-season games and one regular-season game with the Blazers.

The Langley product had two assists in the pre-season.

He will play this season with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the B.C. Major Midget Hockey League.

Ludwar was pointless in four pre-season games.

The Regina native will play this season with the Regina Pat Canadians of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.

The Blazers’ roster sits at 24 players, including three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 13 forwards.