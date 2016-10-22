Blazers remain perfect at home with win over Blades

Sandman Centre is becoming a fortress for the Kamloops Blazers, who moved to 4-0 on home ice this season with a 5-1 victory over the Saskatoon Blades on Friday.

Rudolfs Balcers (2), Deven Sideroff, Ondrej Vala and Spencer Bast scored for Kamloops in support of goaltender Connor Ingram, who made 28 saves in victory.

Logan Flodell allowed five goals on 29 shots in net for the Blades, whose only goal came from Mason McCarty.

Kamloops has 25 goals on home ice this season, averaging more than six per game.

The Blazers (6-6) will play their third game of a five-game homestand tonight (Oct. 22) against Tri-City (6-5). Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.