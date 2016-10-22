Blazers remain unbeaten at home with victory over Ams

Rylan Parenteau and the Tri-City Americans made them work for it, but the Kamloops Blazers got what they deserved on Saturday at Sandman Centre.

Deven Sideroff scored in overtime to lift the Blazers (7-6) to a 4-3 victory, a win that moves Kamloops’ record on home ice to 5-0.

“We really competed hard from the start to the finish,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay told KTW. “We battled through adversity. We kept pushing and coming back.”

Kamloops was outshooting Tri-City 24-7 five minutes into the second period, but could not beat Parenteau, the 20-year-old netminder from Saskatoon.

His outstanding play kept the visitors in the game, which took two sharp turns in the Americans’ favour in the second frame.

Morgan Geekie scored against the run of play to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead and Blazers’ defenceman Joe Gatenby was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a checking to the head penalty, a call met with great displeasure from the 3,683 in attendance.

But it was the Blazers who scored on the ensuing Ams power play, with captain Collin Shirley tapping in a rebound that was created by Matt Revel’s hard drive to the net.

“That goal was really important for us,” Hay said. “You could almost feel we were getting a little frustrated because we weren’t able to score.”

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the second intermission.

The line of Garrett Pilon between Rudolfs Balcers and Deven Sideroff — each of whom have been drafted by NHL teams — was formed this month and it’s finding chemistry in a hurry.

“If we keep playing the way we are, I feel like we could be a top line in this league,” Sideroff said. “They both have amazing speed and talent. Put all three of us together and we’re doing some good things.”

Pilon fed Sideroff with a slick pass and the Summerland speedster finished to put Kamloops up 2-1 at 5:17 of the third period, but the Americans equalized seconds later when Parker Wotherspoon went upstairs to beat Blazers’ netminder Dylan Ferguson.

Quinn Benjafield continued his strong start to the campaign, causing a turnover in his own zone and sending a perfectly weighted saucer pass to Shirley, who moved in alone on Parenteau and scored to give Kamloops a 3-2 lead at 10:57.

But Tri-City was determined to salvage a point and its quest was helped by a defensive gaffe involving Dawson Davidson and Ondrej Vala, who weren’t on the same page behind their own net.

The turnover ended up on the stick of Kyle Olson, who scored for Tri-City at 13:55.

Sideroff made sure his team picked up two points in the three-on-three OT session, flying down the left wing, faking a pass to Balcers and zipping a wrister post and in past Parenteau.

Ferguson, who will play an important role if No. 1 goalie Connor Ingram plays for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in December and January, made 21 saves and picked up his second win of the season.

“It’s huge [for my confidence],” said Ferguson, a Lantzville product. “This is the start of the season I was looking for. It’s coming up quick here and I hope Connor gets to go. I’m feeling confident going into it and ready for my opportunity.”

Parenteau was named third star for his 33-save performance in a losing effort.

Kamloops has won the first three games of a five-game homestand that continues against the Victoria Royals on Tuesday.

“We’ve gone over .500 now and we’ll face a real tough Victoria club on Tuesday,” Hay said. “We’ll take Sunday off, then it’s back to work. It’s important we keep winning and take that confidence on the road.”