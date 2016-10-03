Blazers’ road trip ends in defeat

The Vancouver Giants posted their first win of the WHL season on Sunday, disposing of the visiting Kamloops Blazers 3-1 at the Langley Events Centre.

James Malm scored twice and Kamloops product Brendan Semchuk added a single for Vancouver (1-4), which went with Ryan Kubic between the pipes.

Kubic made 27 saves, while Connor Ingram stopped 22 shots in a losing effort in net for the Blazers.

Luke Zazula scored for Kamloops, the 16-year-old defenceman’s second goal of the campaign.

The Blazers earned a split against the Victoria Royals on Vancouver Island on the weekend, losing 1-0 on Friday and winning 5-2 on Saturday.

Kamloops (2-3) will be in Red Deer to play the Rebels on Wednesday.