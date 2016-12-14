Blazers score OT victory over Rebels

Deven Sideroff’s deke in overtime was a thing of beauty, a mesmerizing display of skill that froze Lasse Petersen and finished with a backhander that sent the goaltender’s water bottle flying.

Sideroff’s 19th goal of the season gave the Kamloops Blazers a 4-3 victory over the hometown Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday.

Kamloops had surrendered a 3-1 lead, with Evan Polei of the Rebels tying the game at 3-3 at 18:04 of the third period.

Sideroff’s OT winner was his second marker of the night. Rudolfs Balcers scored his 19th goal of the season and Spencer Bast rounded out the scoring for the Blazers with his sixth of the season.

Cameron Hausinger and Austin Pratt had goals for the Rebels in support of Petersen, who stopped 29 shots in a losing effort.

Dylan Ferguson made 29 saves in victory between the pipes for Kamloops, which is back in action tonight (Dec. 14) in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes.

The Blazers opened their six-game tour of the Central Division with a 3-2 victory over Edmonton on Saturday and fell 3-2 to Calgary in a shootout on Sunday.

Kamloops (19-12-1-1) and Kelowna (19-12-2-0) are tied for second in the B.C. Division with 40 points, eight points back of first-place Prince George (23-8-2-0)

Victoria (17-4-3-0) is three points behind the Blazers and Rockets, while Vancouver (11-18-1-2) is languishing in the Western Conference basement.

