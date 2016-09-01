Blazers’ season preview, Part 2: Tough road ahead

KTW is looking ahead to the 2016-2017 Kamloops Blazers’ campaign in a series that started last week. Stories will run each Thursday until Sept. 22. The local WHL club opens its season at home against the Kelowna Rockets on Sept. 23. In today’s (Sept. 1) instalment, Part 2, team members look ahead at a few of the hurdles in their way. Each story in the series will be posted online at kamloopsthisweek.com. Click on the ‘Blazers’ tab.

Dawson Davidson is looking at the challenges as opportunities.

Playing 34 games against strong B.C. Division teams will only make his Kamloops Blazers better.

If stud netminder Connor Ingram cracks Team Canada’s lineup for the World Junior Hockey Championship, then backup goaltender Dylan Ferguson will have to shine.

Navigating a tough early schedule with a few of his teammates away at NHL camps, well, that’s just life in the WHL.

“That’s just the hockey season,” said Davidson, the 18-year-old blue liner from Moosomin, Sask. “You’re going to have injuries. People are going to go to NHL camps. That’s when people have to step up and rise up to the responsibilities. Guys will go to NHL camps, get lots of experience and share it with us.”

Round 2 of the playoffs and beyond is the goal this season, but to get there, the Blazers will have to fight through an ultra-competitive division.

The Victoria Royals are expected to lose heart-and-soul defenceman Joe Hicketts to professional hockey this season, but are returning much of the roster that led them to 106 points and the B.C. Division title in 2015-2016.

Kamloops fell to the Kelowna Rockets in Game 7 of their first-round playoff duel last season and the Little Apple’s major-junior juggernaut can return as many as 19 players in 2016-2017.

“Prince George, this is the year they’ve built for with their age group of players,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said. “Vancouver is going to be a healthier team, with [Tyler] Benson back, and there’s more stability there.

“It’s a really, really good division. Every game is going to be important.”

Victoria’s Dave Lowry, who was named WHL coach of the year for the second time in three seasons in May, and Hay are the only returning head coaches in the division, with Jason McKee replacing Lorne Molleken in Vancouver, Jason Smith taking over from Brad Ralph in Kelowna and Richard Matvichuk taking the reins from Mark Holick in Prince George.

Each of those bench bosses will have interest in Connor Ingram’s status for the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship, which will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Toronto and Montreal, with the selection camp beginning about two weeks before the tournament starts.

Both Ingram, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in June, and Deven Sideroff, who signed with the Anaheim Ducks in August, attended the national junior team’s summer development camp in Toronto.

“It’s scary to think about it even,” said Ingram, the 19-year-old netminder from Imperial, Sask. “You dream about playing world juniors as kids. It’s a long ways off, so I’m trying not to think about it.”

Ferguson knows how important this season is for him — and how integral his play might be to the success of the Blazers if Ingram is out of the lineup for 12 or 13 games in December and January.

“It’s in the back of my head and I know it could come my way, for sure,” said Ferguson, who had a .875 save percentage and 4.13 goals-against average in 16 games last season. “I know I might have to step up for the boys and I’m ready to do that. I hope he [Ingram] goes. He deserves it.”

The Lantzville product who turns 18 on Sept. 20 will also be making his case for the crease in 2017-2018, as Ingram is not likely to return for his 20-year-old season.

“It’s an important year for Dylan,” Hay said. “We feel Dylan has to prove to us, No. 1, that he’s capable of playing in the league on a consistent basis and, if Ingram is gone next year, we’re going to need a No. 1 goalie.”

Ingram and Sideroff are among the nine Blazers already committed to attending NHL training camps later this month.

The World Cup of Hockey, which runs from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1, will push back the start of some of those camps, which may in turn delay the return of several players to Mark Recchi Way, most likely the ones who are drafted.

“I’m sure the NHL wants to get going, too,” Hay said. “They’re not going to keep the rookies there too long. It also gives opportunities to players who don’t go. They can step up and lead.”

NHL teams may keep junior players around longer throughout the pre-season to flush out their rosters, with veterans away at the World Cup.

Forwards Rudolfs Balcers (San Jose) and Garrett Pilon (Washington) will attend camps with the NHL teams that drafted them, along with Ingram and Sideroff.

Defencemen Ondrej Vala (Dallas), Dawson Davidson (Pittsburgh) and Dallas Valentine (Edmonton) and forwards Collin Shirley (Edmonton) and Jermaine Loewen (San Jose) are the undrafted players heading to NHL camps.

The Blazers open the regular season with a home-and-home set against the Rockets on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, two games in Victoria against the Royals and one game in Langley against the Giants before embarking on a three-game road trip to Alberta.

Kamloops had a franchise-worst 0-6 start last season and would rather not be forced to play catch-up in 2016-2017.

“It gives you a lot of motivation to work hard every day and do good things for your teammates,” Davidson said.

“Everyone really wants to work hard for each other and we need to take that next step this year.”

Part 3

Next Thursday, KTW will take a look at the Blazers’ forward group.

How has Latvian import Balcers looked? Which 16-year-olds will crack the roster? Are the 18s ready to step up? How does Jake Kryski’s exodus affect the group? How many goals does Jermaine Loewen want to score?

We’ll break it all down next week.