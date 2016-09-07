Blazers’ season preview, Part 3: Forward progress

KTW is looking ahead to the 2016-2017 Kamloops Blazers’ campaign in a series that started two weeks ago. Stories will run each Thursday until Sept. 22. The local WHL club opens its season at home against the Kelowna Rockets on Sept. 23. In today’s instalment, Part 3, we look at the forwards. Here are links to Part 1 and Part 2.



So much of the outlook on the Kamloops Blazers’ forward group depends on perception.

Ask Matt Revel and he’ll you to get your popcorn ready.

“I haven’t felt a buzz around a team like this since my first year in Saskatoon when we hosted the Memorial Cup,” said Revel, the Blazers’ 20-year-old centreman from Abbotsford.

“We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of skill and a lot of guys who can put the puck in the net. It’s exciting for us and it’s exciting for Kamloops.”

Critics will say there is a lack of depth up front, the team could use another top-six veteran and the forward group is not among the WHL’s best.

The Blazers lost graduated 20-year-olds Matt Needham and Gage Quinney, both of whom were among the team’s top five scorers last season, and jettisoned projected top-six forward Jake Kryski, 18, in a trade with the Kelowna Rockets last month.

Given the glut of defencemen on the roster, general manager Stu MacGregor might well pull the trigger on a deal to trade one of them in exchange for an experienced forward, but that’s just speculation.

Let’s look at what the team does have — and why Revel and company believe fans should be champing at the bit for the home and season opener against Kelowna on Sept. 23.

Collin Shirley broke out in 2015-2016 with a team-leading 79 points, 37 of them goals, and returns for his 20-year-old season with a C stitched to his jersey.

In a 5-2 victory over the Rockets in pre-season action at Sandman Centre on Sunday, Shirley played left wing on a line centred by Washington Capitals’ draft pick Garrett Pilon and flanked on the right by the Blazers’ bright, shiny new toy, 19-year-old Latvian import Rudolfs Balcers.

“I’m a good skater, I like speed and I just hope to be a goal scorer on this team, be a big-time player and help the team to win games,” said Balcers, a San Jose Sharks’ draft pick who spent the last two seasons playing pro hockey in Norway.

Balcers looked dynamic in training camp and opened the scoring in both the Blue vs. White intrasquad game on Aug. 30 and his exhibition debut on Sunday.

Summerland speedster Deven Sideroff, 19, signed with the Anaheim Ducks in May and is looking to improve on a sickness-shortened 2015-2016.

He struggled to recover from mono throughout the first half of the season, but still managed to compile 19 goals and 59 points in 63 games.

Rounding out the 19-year-old group are Nick Chyzowski, who quietly racked up 15 goals last season and blossomed into a reliable checking forward, and Spencer Bast and Matt Campese, both of whom are good bets to crack the opening-day roster.

Perhaps most crucial to the group’s overall success is the development of the three 18-year-olds — Pilon, Quinn Benjafield and Jermaine Loewen.

“Each year, that group comes back and they’re bigger, they’re stronger, they’re quicker and they have more confidence because of all the hard work they put in in the summer,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said. “Now you go through the process of playing games and seeing how they handle it.”

Pilon had 15 goals and 47 points in his rookie campaign last season and wowed fans — and NHL scouts, apparently — with good speed, shifty moves and slick hands.

When it comes to showing up to camp bigger and stronger, nobody did that better than Loewen, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound left winger who wants to score 15 goals this season.

“I feel really good,” said Loewen, who had eight goals in 2015-2016. “I’m better with the puck, I’ve been working on my hands and I’m going to be very confident that I’ve improved.

“I’ve got this role. Now, I’ve got to fit the role and play my best every night.”

Benjafield, who was among the most impressive Blazers in training camp, was picked 19th overall in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft and will be expected to play like a first-round pick this season.

Erik Miller is the only returning 17-year-old forward, but seems likely to have company in his age group in 2016-2017, as 6-foot-2, 183-pound Scott Mahovlich of Abbotsford has pushed himself into the conversation.

(Yes, he is related to the famous Mahovlich brothers. More to come in an upcoming edition of KTW.)

“Whatever the coach wants, I’m going to do,” Mahovlich said. “If he wants me to be a power forward, I’m going to go in, check, hit and do whatever I can to win.

“If they want to drop the gloves and do some business, I’m down.”

Pushing for spots on the roster are 16-year-olds Jackson Shepard, Brodi Stuart, Ryley Appelt and Carson Denomie. None of them have eliminated themselves from contention through two pre-season games.

Shepard, whom the Blazers picked 23rd overall in the 2015 bantam draft, and Stuart, both diminutive, scrappy forwards, have earned the admiration of Hay and likely have an edge at this point.

“Shepard and Stuart are really doing well,” Hay said. “Denomie and Appelt are getting better as they get more confident.

“Mahovlich is a year older and he’s probably a guy that’s ahead of the other young guys, really making his case to stick around.”

Appelt, 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, and Denomie, 6-foot and 189 pounds, have size on their side and might be preferred if a crash-and-bang fourth line is to patrol Mark Recchi Way.

The next chance for the young forwards to impress comes on Friday, when the Blazers and Rockets square off in Kelowna. The rematch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Sandman Centre.

“Being with the team right now is an honour and I have to play my game and be who I am to make this club,” Shepard said.

“I’ve been told I’ve been small my whole life. It’s nothing new. I’m totally fine with it. I like being the underdog.”