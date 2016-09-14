KTW is looking ahead to the 2016-2017 Kamloops Blazers’ campaign in a series that started on Aug. 25. In today’s instalment, Part 4, we take a look at the rearguards. The series wraps up next Thursday. The Blazers open their WHL season at home against the Kelowna Rockets on Sept. 23. Here are links to Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.



Coveted depth on the blue line brings with it tough decisions, calls the Kamloops Blazers’ brass will make over the next few weeks.

Ten capable rearguards remain on the roster. There isn’t room for all of them.

“In recent years, there’s been a decline in the quality of defencemen we’ve had, so seeing the competition this year is great,” said 17-year-old Blazers’ D-man Conner McDonald, a Delta product. “It brings out the best in everybody.

“For me, it’s about staying mentally stable and emotionally stable and doing what I can do, and having trust in the coaching staff.”

The top four seems set, with left-shot defencemen Dawson Davidson and Ondrej Vala, both 18, joining a pair of proven right shots in 20-year-old Dallas Valentine and 19-year-old Joe Gatenby.

Kamloops drafted Nolan Kneen and McDonald third and 24th overall, respectively, in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

Both 17-year-old right-handed defencemen are expected to crack the roster and compete for ice time this season.

Rounding out the group of 17-year-olds on the back end is Tylor Ludwar, a right-hand shot who has done nothing but improve his stock since training camp began.

“Ludwar has been the surprise of the group,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said of the 6-foot, 190-pound D-man from Regina. “He played major midget last year as a 16-year-old and has come in here and handled himself very well.”

Cameron Reagan, 19, was no sure thing to crack the team in 2015-2016, but edged Travis Verveda in a position battle and went on to prove himself a serviceable WHL D-man.

When the Blazers shipped 18-year-old forward Jake Kryski to Kelowna last month, Joe Gatenby and younger brother Danny Gatenby, an 18-year-old blue liner, came to Kamloops in return.

Both Reagan and Gatenby are left-hand shots.

“We have Cam at 19 and Gatenby at 18 and they’re kind of competing for the same spot,” Hay said. “What I’ve told the players is don’t worry about the numbers. Just go out and play your best and make the decision hard for us.”

Reagan told KTW that’s exactly what he’s doing, but he understands the business of hockey and his value across the league as an established 19-year-old defenceman.

“It’s kind of always in the back of your mind,” Reagan said. “It’s part of the league. It’s part of hockey. I try not to focus on it too much, focus on playing the way I can play and things will settle themselves.

“I love it in Kamloops. We’ve got a lot of returning guys. I want to play in Kamloops.”

When Devan Harrison was reassigned to the Moose Jaw Generals of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League on the weekend, Luke Zazula became the only remaining 16-year-old defenceman on the roster.

If the Blazers deem Zazula ready to play at least 40 games this season, the league minimum for a 16-year-old, he could sneak onto the team.

“We’re all still friends, but, yeah, we all know we’re competing for a spot,” said Zazula, a Langley product. “It’s just who wants it more. It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was young. It would be an honour and would mean the world to make this team.”

The Blazers finish their pre-season slate against the Cougars in Prince George on Friday. With Davidson, Vala and Valentine away at NHL camps and prospects tournaments, there will be plenty of ice time available to the Blazers on the bubble.

“Everybody will raise their level up once they get back from NHL camps and we’ll be cutting down,” Hay said. “As they see people leave, they’ll notice the urgency to step up their game.

“It’s going to go down to eight, maybe seven.”