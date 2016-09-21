Blazers’ season preview, Part 5: Don Hay, Year 3

KTW is looking ahead to the 2016-2017 Kamloops Blazers’ campaign in a five-part series that started on Aug. 25. In today’s instalment, Part 5, we discuss the team’s progression since head coach Don Hay arrived. The Blazers open their WHL season at home against the Kelowna Rockets on Sept. 23. Here are links to Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.



Nick Chyzowski remembers.

“Coming to the rink in the morning, it used to be kind of gloomy and, ‘Oh, we’re not that good.’ Guys were kind of down in the dumps,” he said.

“Now we’re really enjoying being around each other. It’s way more positive than it used to be, since Hayzer came.”

Chyzowski is one of a few Kamloops Blazers on today’s roster who were around before head coach Don Hay returned to Mark Recchi Way for the 2014-2015 season.

The 19-year-old forward from Kamloops recalls losing 53 games in 2013-2014 and knows what it feels like when defeat becomes habitual.

There’s been a culture change since then.

“We’ve tried to get good people in our organization, with the staff and the players, people who really care and want to be in Kamloops,” said Hay, seemingly champing at the bit for tomorrow’s home opener against Kelowna.

“As we grew last year, we got to understand the importance of winning and the disappointment of losing. That’s part of our culture.”

Part of the culture is also hard work — really hard work — under a taskmaster bench boss who demands nothing less than excellence from his team. That took some getting used to.

“The biggest thing with Hayzer is you can’t take anything personal that he says,” Chyzowski said. “He’ll get mad at you, but it’s for the best. He’s just trying to make you better.”

The Blazers did get better in their first campaign under Hay, doubling their win total from the season before, but fell short of making the playoffs, the goal that season, and missed out on valuable post-season experience.

They started last season with six straight losses, at which point then general manager Craig Bonner was replaced by Stu MacGregor, and some fans in Kamloops began to grumble, worried about the prospect of a third straight year without playoff hockey.

Instead of hitting the panic button, Kamloops stayed the course, continued buying into what Hay was preaching and took the defending WHL champion Rockets to Game 7 of a first-round playoff series.

Now with his hand-picked captain Collin Shirley in place and a playoff-experienced roster that’s deeper than it’s been since the club reached the Western Conference final in 2013, Hay’s Blazers are poised to take the next step.

“The guys who have been here for all three years of my coaching, they know what’s expected of them and the demands that I put on them, not only in the games, but in practice,” Hay said.

Those veterans, in turn, are able to help with the maturation process of younger players, prospects such as 16-year-old D-man Luke Zazula.

“When he talks to us, we listen,” Zazula said. “When he yells, he’s just trying to help us.”

Playing for each other. Bringing each other into the battle. Caring for your teammates. Believing in each other.

That’s the type of vernacular Hay uses to program his team — along with the occasional verbal ass-kicking — and it’s no secret poor work ethic won’t be tolerated.

“It’s not the easy brand of hockey,” said Hay, 62.

They’ve come a long way. Now anything less than reaching Round 2 of the playoffs would likely be considered a disappointment, expectations the head coach is embracing.

“That’s why I enjoy coaching and coming to the rink every day. It’s a challenge every day and that’s what makes you better,” Hay said.

“Either you accept the challenge or you get left behind.”