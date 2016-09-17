Blazers shut out in final pre-season game

The Prince George Cougars used a three-goal third period to thump the Blazers 4-0 in Kamloops’ final game of the WHL pre-season on Friday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Cougars opened the scoring in the second, with Colby McAuley getting the puck past Kamloops’ Carter Phair.

In the third period, Aaron Boyd scored his second goal of the pre-season, a marker bookended by a pair of goals from Yan Khomenko.

Phair made 12 saves on 16 shots in a period and a half, while Dylan Ferguson, who started the game in goal for Blazers, stopped all 15 shots he faced.

The Blazers were 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 with the power play.

Kamloops’ next game will be the first of the regular season, a Sept. 23 contest against the Kelowna Rockets at Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.