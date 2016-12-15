Blazers, Sideroff on fire in Alberta

Hockey Canada must be having second thoughts.

Kamloops Blazers’ forward Deven Sideroff scored his fourth overtime winner of the season, his second in as many games, to lift his squad to a 3-2 victory over the hometown Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Summerland speedster was not invited to Canada’s selection camp ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championship, which gets underway on Dec. 26 in Toronto and Montreal.

Blazers’ No. 1 goaltender Connor Ingram found out Wednesday he will don the Maple Leaf at the world juniors, meaning backup Dylan Ferguson will continue to hold down the fort for Kamloops through the Christmas break and into mid-January.

Ferguson has done an excellent job so far and added to his growing resume with a 25-save performance on Wednesday.

Ferguson stopped 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Red Deer on Tuesday, made 33 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary on Sunday and turned aside 36 pucks in a 3-2 triumph over Edmonton on Saturday.

He is the reigning WHL goaltender of the week.

Kamloops was down 2-0 to Lethbridge heading into the third period on Wednesday, with Brett Davis and Egor Babenko having scored for the ‘Canes.

Travis Walton put the Blazers on the board at 7:48 of the third frame and who else but Sideroff notched the game-tying marker at 15:08.

Rudolfs Balcers, who is tied with Sideroff for the team lead in points with 37, combined with Dawson Davidson to set up the OT winner.

Balcers also had an assist in Sideroff’s overtime marker on Tuesday.

The Blazers (20-12-1-1) will play the fifth game of their six-game tour of the Central Division on Friday in Medicine Hat against the Tigers.