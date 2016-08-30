Blazers sign defenceman Schmiemann

The Kamloops Blazers signed 2001-born defenceman Quinn Schmiemann to a standard WHL player agreement on Monday.

Schmiemann was selected by the Blazers in the third round, 59th overall, in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Wilcox, Sask., product, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds, played the 2015-2016 season with bantam Notre Dame Hounds, racking up eight goals and 22 points in 38 games.

“Quinn is a smart, two-way puck-moving defenceman,” Blazers’ director of player personnel Matt Recchi said. “We look forward to watching his progress this season. We feel he has good abilities and instincts to develop into a quality player for our organization.”