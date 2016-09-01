Blazers sign Ludwar, Mahovlich

The Kamloops Blazers have signed a pair of 1999-born players.

Defenceman Tylor Ludwar of Regina and forward Scott Mahovlich of Abbotsford performed well at training camp and today (Sept. 1) inked WHL standard player agreements.

Ludwar, who is 6-foot and weighs 192 pounds, played last season with the Regina Pat Canadians, racking up seven goals and 16 points in 40 games.

Mahovlich, 6-foot-2 and 183 pounds, had three goals and nine points in 33 games with Yale Hockey Academy’s midget prep team last season.

Both recent signees will be in the lineup on Friday when the Blazers square off against the Victoria Royals in exhibition play at Sandman Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.