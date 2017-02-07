Blazers sign Sopotyk

The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2001-born prospect Kyrell Sopotyk to a standard WHL education contract.

Sopotyk, from Aberdeen, Sask., is playing this season with the Prince Albert Mintos of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.

“Kyrell has had an impressive season,” Blazers’ general manager Stu MacGregor said. “He has shown a scoring prowess. We look forward to his continued development and for him to push for a roster spot next season.”

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound forward has 31 goals and 40 points in 36 games.

Kamloops selected Sopotyk in the fifth round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Forward Connor Zary and defenceman Quinn Schmiemann are the other two Blazers’ picks from that draft class to have signed with the team.

In other news, the Blazers swapped draft picks with the Spokane Chiefs.

Kamloops sent one of its fourth-round picks in 2017 to Spokane in exchange for fifth- and six-round picks in 2017.