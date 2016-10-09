Blazers snap losing skid with victory over Tigers

The Kamloops Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Tigers in Medicine Hat on Saturday.

Kamloops, which has played seven straight road games, will return to Sandman Centre on Wednesday, when the Spokane Chiefs come to town.

James Hamblin beat Blazers’ netminder Connor Ingram to open the scoring on Saturday and the Tigers held a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

Quinn Benjafield put Kamloops on the board at 12:13 of the second frame and the Blazers poured it on from there.

Garrett Pilon and Matt Revel both scored highlight-reel short-handed goals in the second period.

Nick Chyzowski beat Medicine Hat goaltender Duncan McGovern in the third period to make it 4-1 and Revel added an empty-net marker.

Ingram stopped 39 shots and was named the game’s first star. He was also named first star in a 2-1 loss to Calgary on Friday.