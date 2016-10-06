Blazers still finding their feet, aiming to avoid third straight loss in Calgary

Blazers still finding their feet, aiming to avoid third straight loss in...

The Prince George Cougars are the No. 1 ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League.

Let that sink in.

While folks in the Gateway to the North are celebrating a 6-0 start and the potential arrival of the New Ice Age that was promised by a new ownership group in 2014, the Kamloops Blazers have fallen into an early-season crevasse.

Kamloops dropped to 2-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in Red Deer on Wednesday, surrendering five straight goals in a 5-4 loss to the Rebels.

“It’s hard to explain what happened,” said Deven Sideroff, who scored twice in the first period to give the Blazers a 2-0 lead. “All the guys thought we had it in the bag. After they scored one, we all kind of shut it down.

“We’re putting it behind us and focusing on Calgary.”

Head coach Don Hay certainly wasn’t verbose in a conversation with KTW on Wednesday morning, not thrilled with his club’s second straight defeat the night before, but he highlighted a need for his charges to stop giving up odd-man rushes.

“They’re really hurting us,” Hay said. “I thought we played 30 minutes of really good hockey, probably our best of the year, then they scored a couple quick goals and we never recovered.”

The Blazers will play the Hitmen on Friday in Cowtown, the local WHL club’s sixth consecutive road game and its second stop on a three-game Central Division swing that ends on Saturday with a tilt against the Tigers in Medicine Hat.

Kamloops has not seen home ice since opening the season on Sept. 23 with a 9-2 shellacking of the Kelowna Rockets at Sandman Centre.

The Blazers’ second home contest of the campaign is slated for Wednesday, when Spokane comes to town. Game time is 7 p.m.

Nine players are settling in after returning from NHL camps, rookies are adjusting to life in the Dub and the roster is still taking shape, all of this while the squad has travelled to Victoria, Langley, Red Deer and Calgary in the last week.

After starting 0-6 last season and recovering to make the playoffs, being two games under .500 is no reason to panic, but Sideroff and company want to end the mini-slide on Friday.

“All the guys, we need to work together and everybody has to be on the same page,” the Summerland product said. “We’re getting guys back from pro camps, we’re starting to settle in and we’re going to start rolling here.”

Blazer bits

Travis Walton, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound forward from Abbotsford who was expected to play junior A hockey this season, will make his debut with the Blazers on Friday. . . . Collin Shirley leads the Blazers in scoring with eight points, including seven assists. . . . Luke Zazula, a16-year-old defenceman from Langley, has impressed through six games, with two goals, two assists and a plus-1 rating. . . . Goaltender Connor Ingram is 1-3, with a 2.80 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

. . . Matt Revel, Rudolfs Balcers and Deven Sideroff lead Kamloops in goal scoring with three apiece.