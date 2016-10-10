Blazers, Storm to help push for outdoor rink at Riverside Park

The Kamloops Outdoor Skating and Hockey Association (KOSHA) is inviting children and adults to join members of the Kamloops Blazers and Kamloops Storm at a ball-hockey event with a purpose in Riverside Park on Oct. 22.

Action will run from noon to 2 p.m. on the asphalt beside the concession area. Those who attend are asked to bring their own sticks.

Members of KOSHA have approached the City of Kamloops about the possibility of developing an artificially cooled ice skating/hockey facility in Riverside Park.

“KOSHA members believe that such a facility, combining a large pleasure skating area with one or two hockey rinks, would be a wonderful draw for locals and visitors alike, and could greatly enhance the overall experience of visiting Riverside Park, making it a true all-season park,” a KOSHA press release said.

“We need public support to make it happen. Residents interested in outdoor skating facility development are also encouraged to attend City of Kamloops public budget meetings to show support for this project.”